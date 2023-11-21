Diwali Festival illuminates Pattaya with colours, culture and community

In a vibrant celebration of lights and culture, the Diwali Festival 2023, organized by the Thai-Indian Business Association Pattaya (TIPBA) and the Indian Community Pattaya (ICP), in collaboration with the Pattaya City, took center stage on November 18. The festival, strategically planned to promote tourism and raise awareness of Diwali, captivated both Thai and international tourists.







The event featured a tapestry of activities, enticing visitors with booths showcasing exquisite Indian jewelry, a gastronomic journey of Indian flavors, and vibrant Diwali-themed light and sound displays. The ground came alive with intricate rangoli art, and the air was filled with the warmth of Diya decorations.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, a fervent advocate for cultural exchange, underscored the event’s cultural significance. He spoke about the festival’s role in fostering beautiful ties between Thailand and India, expressing hope that it would not only showcase Indian traditions but also provide support to local SMEs presenting Indian products. Moreover, the festival aimed to actively engage the Indian tourist demographic, recognizing their pivotal role in boosting tourism in Pattaya.































