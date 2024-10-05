Pattaya police arrest Chinese gang for loan sharking and online gambling at luxury pool villas

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 3, Pattaya police raided a luxury pool villa complex in Soi Chaiyaphruek 1, in Jomtien area. The raid resulted in the arrest of 20 Chinese nationals involved in loan sharking and online gambling operations. Authorities also seized 13 computers, over 100 mobile phones, and a sum of cash.







The operation was prompted by a tip-off from an informant who observed suspicious activities among the Chinese nationals, including promoting illegal online gambling and offering off-the-books loans. The raid targeted three villas. In the first villa, six Chinese men were caught operating phones for loan services, alongside a Cambodian housemaid. The second villa (No. 138/59) housed eight Chinese nationals, where authorities found nine computers and numerous mobile phones. In the third villa, five Chinese individuals were present, two of whom quickly tried to shut down their computers upon noticing the police.

The investigation revealed that the three groups were interconnected. The first villa handled online gambling promotion, while the second operated illegal loan sharking, primarily targeting fellow Chinese nationals. The third villa served as a supply hub for the operation. However, police remain skeptical and are conducting further investigations.

All 20 Chinese nationals, along with the Cambodian housemaid, were taken into custody. They face charges of working without proper permits, with additional charges pending as the investigation continues.































