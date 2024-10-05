Pattaya authorities inspect public drainage systems in response to blockages

PATTAYA, Thailand – On October 4, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assigned officials from the Public Health and Environment Office, the Resources Office, the Sanitation Engineering Department, and Pattaya City Law Enforcement to conduct an integrated inspection of public drainage systems. The focus was on Soi 12, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, and Walking Street near Bali Hai Pier.







The inspection was prompted by a large buildup of grease and waste in the drainage pipes, which obstructs water flow, causing slower drainage or complete blockages during rainfall. This leads to flooding and raises hygiene and environmental concerns.

Officials are taking steps to clean and clear the drainage systems to ensure they function properly, especially with the potential for heavy rains. This action aims to prevent further flooding and improve public sanitation in the affected areas.

Officials also urged restaurants to avoid pouring used oil into the drainage pipes as it is against sanitation regulations and also creates difficulties clogs for rainwaters to flow smoothly.

































