Pattaya Beertique beer garden takes over Hooters site

PATTAYA, Thailand – Craft beers, which mean smaller breweries and expanding tastes, are spreading throughout the world. The latest addition, through the trade-name Beertique, is located on Pattaya’s breezy beach road in between the Tahitian Queen and Soi Post Office. Opened last month in a partnership by Pattaya businessman and investor Jessataporn Bunnag (Chang), the open frontage is proving a popular meeting ground for craft beer lovers.







It’s familiar territory for Chang. “Over thirty years ago I opened Right Spot Bar at the very same location and before it became Hooters,” he says. “But the covid pandemic later closed Hooters, so we decided to expand Beertique in Pattaya with this great location facing the sea.” Apart from draught and bottled beers from across the globe, there’s a food menu with specialty pizzas and Thai or international choices.

Chang acknowledges the customer base has changed dramatically over the years. “Right Spot mostly attracted British male vacationers on their own, but Beertique caters for today’s international travellers, often with families,” he says. “Beach Road with its neon signs is no longer a dark area after sundown and Beertique offers live music in the evenings from 8 pm.”



“Pattaya never stands still,” says Chang. “When I first opened Right Spot, we could open 24 hours and a local beer cost well under one pound or US dollar. People used to gather to watch football on TV as we had one of the few satellite dishes in town. These days there’s a tremendous choice in entertainment catering for all tastes.” And taste is what Beertique is all about.





























