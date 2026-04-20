Pattaya Police add insulting officer charge against former cop in Walking Street shooting case

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have filed an additional charge against former police officer Pol. Sub-Lt. Jirasak Srikhathanam, also known as “Lieutenant Joe,” following the fatal shooting of a cannabis shop owner on Walking Street.

The 54-year-old suspect had already been charged with murder and firearms-related offences after allegedly shooting 41-year-old Pattaratorn Jirachokchaikul, known as “King,” behind a cannabis shop on Walking Street Pattaya in South Pattaya.







On April 20, investigators at Pattaya City Police Station formally informed Jirasak of an additional charge of insulting an officer while on duty.

The new charge stems from his behavior during the arrest on the night of the shooting. Police said patrol officers had already brought the situation under control when Pol. Lt. Col. Peerayut Borisuttham, superintendent of patrol and suppression, approached the suspect and tried to calm him down and persuade him to sit.

According to police, Jirasak responded with abusive language and challenged officers, prompting police to warn him that he could face an additional charge for insulting an officer. Authorities said he continued arguing despite the warning.



Reporters at the scene recorded both video and audio of the exchange, which later became evidence supporting the new charge.

Jirasak did not answer questions from reporters while being escorted to acknowledge the additional accusation. Senior officers from Chonburi Provincial Police were expected to question him further before investigators prepared to seek his first period of detention at the Pattaya Provincial Court later in the afternoon.

Earlier Reports: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/pattaya-police-shooting-suspect-refuses-questioning-case-to-be-sent-to-court-544838

https://www.pattayamail.com/news/songkran-turns-deadly-as-pattaya-policeman-shoots-cannabis-shop-owner-on-walking-street-544789

















































