Luxurious 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Laguna/Bangtao, Phuket

Sea & Lake View

High-floor condo with beautiful sea and lagoon views, located in the prestigious Laguna district – one of Phuket’s best areas for lifestyle, beach access, and restaurants.

Price: 55,000 THB / month (yearly contract)*

Property Details

• 60 sqm

• High floor

• Fully furnished

• Spacious living area with balcony

• 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom

• Modern interior design

• Western kitchen

• Washing machine

• High-speed internet

Condo Facilities

• Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views

• Gym and sundeck

• Additional ground pool

• 24/7 security & CCTV

• Covered parking

• Elevators

Location

• 700 m walk to Bangtao Beach

• Next to Laguna Phuket

• Near Boat Avenue & Porto de Phuket

• 20 minutes to Phuket International Airport

Perfect for long-term living in one of Phuket’s most desirable areas.

For details and site visit please call: +66 82 273 3060 (WhatsApp) (PRIVATE OWNER)

Email: [email protected]

*Negotiable

































