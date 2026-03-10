Luxurious 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Laguna/Bangtao, Phuket

Sea & Lake View
High-floor condo with beautiful sea and lagoon views, located in the prestigious Laguna district – one of Phuket’s best areas for lifestyle, beach access, and restaurants.
Price: 55,000 THB / month (yearly contract)*
Property Details
• 60 sqm
• High floor
• Fully furnished
• Spacious living area with balcony
• 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom
• Modern interior design
• Western kitchen
• Washing machine
• High-speed internet
Condo Facilities
• Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views
• Gym and sundeck
• Additional ground pool
• 24/7 security & CCTV
• Covered parking
• Elevators
Location
• 700 m walk to Bangtao Beach
• Next to Laguna Phuket
• Near Boat Avenue & Porto de Phuket
• 20 minutes to Phuket International Airport
Perfect for long-term living in one of Phuket’s most desirable areas.
For details and site visit please call: +66 82 273 3060 (WhatsApp) (PRIVATE OWNER)
Email: [email protected]
*Negotiable