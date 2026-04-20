Pattaya police shooting suspect refuses questioning, case to be sent to court

PATTAYA, Thailand – The suspect in the fatal shooting involving a Pattaya police officer has been formally charged and is refusing to give a statement, with investigators preparing to forward the case to court, according to local police.

Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Chief of Pattaya City Police Station, said investigators have already informed the suspect of the charges following the early-morning incident in which a police officer allegedly shot and killed a man after a dispute at a venue in Pattaya.







Police said the incident occurred at around 1:20 a.m. on Sunday April 19 when officers received reports of a violent argument involving a firearm behind a restaurant. At the scene, rescue workers were already assisting a man who had been shot.

Investigators said the victim, a friend, and the suspect were initially sitting at the same table before an argument broke out. The officer allegedly attempted to fire at one person at the table but missed. Another man then tried to intervene and wrestle the firearm away, before being shot and later dying in hospital.



The suspect was immediately arrested at the scene.

Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu said the suspect has now been formally charged but has declined to provide a statement. Police will continue to gather additional evidence before submitting the case to court.





He added that investigators are expected to file the case with court officials on the following day. In parallel, a disciplinary investigation will be launched and a full report will be submitted to senior police commanders for further action under police regulations.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/songkran-turns-deadly-as-pattaya-policeman-shoots-cannabis-shop-owner-on-walking-street-544789































