Phuket Airport to launch automated passport gates for international departures on June 13

PHUKET, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) advises travellers using Phuket International Airport that automated passport channels for international departures are scheduled to begin service on 13 June 2026. Phuket Airport Immigration has confirmed that the Automatic Border Channel (ABC) system will be available at the International Departure Immigration Area.

The automated channels are intended to support smoother processing for departing passengers. Travellers should review the requirements before use and follow airport signage and instructions from immigration officers.







Eligible passengers must hold an electronic passport, or e-Passport. Thai nationals may use all available ABC channels. Passengers must be at least 120 centimeters in height, and baggage higher than 120 centimeters is not permitted through the channel. Pregnant passengers are not permitted to use the automated channels. Before using the system, passengers should remove face masks, glasses, and hats. Passports must be in good condition, without a cover, sleeve, or wrapping. Only one passport should be placed on the reader at a time, with no other items placed on top. Passports must have at least six months, or 180 days, of remaining validity. Passengers who are unable to use the automated channels should proceed as directed by immigration officers.



Phuket Airport Immigration has also advised that part of the International Arrivals Immigration Area is undergoing improvement works until 9 July 2026 to support the installation and preparation of the ABC system. No change to flight operations has been announced. Passengers arriving at or departing from Phuket International Airport should follow airport signage, allow sufficient time for immigration procedures, and monitor updates from Phuket Airport Immigration and Phuket International Airport. TAT will provide further updates if additional official information becomes available. (TAT)























































