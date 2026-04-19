Songkran turns deadly as Pattaya policeman shoots cannabis shop owner on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran celebrations in Pattaya turned deadly in the early hours of April 19 after an intoxicated police officer allegedly shot and killed a cannabis shop owner in the Walking Street area. The shooting occurred at around 1:06 a.m. behind a cannabis shop inside the Walking Street entertainment zone in South Pattaya.

The victim, identified as 41-year-old Pattaratorn Jirachokchaikul, owner of the cannabis shop, suffered two gunshot wounds from an 11 mm firearm below his left chest. He was rushed for treatment but later died from his injuries.







The suspect was immediately detained at the scene and was later confirmed to be a police officer attached to Pattaya City Police Station. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Pol. Sub-Lt. Jirasak Srikhathanam, 54, also known as “Sergeant Joe,” held the position of Deputy Inspector in the Investigation Division.

Witnesses said the officer was heavily intoxicated and had begun threatening people in the area with a firearm. He allegedly fired into a nearby entertainment venue, although no one was injured. According to witnesses, the victim attempted to calm the situation by raising his hands in a wai gesture and asking the officer to put away the gun. Instead, the officer allegedly fired two shots at him, causing him to collapse. Witnesses also claimed the suspect grabbed the victim’s mobile phone and threw it into the sea before walking away from the scene. Bystanders later intervened and restrained him until police arrived.

At 9:00 a.m. on April 19, Pattaya City Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu confirmed that the suspect was indeed an officer under his command. He said the suspect has been charged with murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, and carrying a firearm in public without reasonable cause. A serious disciplinary investigation has also been launched, and the officer has already been dismissed from duty pending the outcome.



Police said the incident reportedly began with an argument during a drinking session, but investigators are continuing to examine the full circumstances that led to the fatal shooting. Local reports added that the suspect had only recently completed a police officer training course last year and was generally known among colleagues as a hardworking and polite officer. Investigators are relying heavily on CCTV footage, which reportedly shows the victim trying to stop the suspect and even attempting to take the gun away before he was shot.





Police sources said the suspect showed little remorse after being detained. He allegedly argued with senior officers, refused to be handcuffed, and claimed he was an undercover investigator. Some officers at the scene reportedly said they did not recognize him despite his claim that he worked in the investigation division. After formal questioning, the suspect was taken into custody, informed of the serious charges against him, removed from duty, and placed in a detention cell.



































