Two 15-year-old boys seriously injured after motorcycle crashes into broken-down car near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two 15-year-old boys were injured, one seriously, after their motorcycle slammed into the back of a broken-down car near a U-turn point on the inbound road to Bo Win in Banglamung district.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. on April 17 near the Forestry Department U-turn in Khao Mai Kaew subdistrict, in the jurisdiction of Huai Yai Police Station.







Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon found a black Honda Wave 110i lying in the middle of the road with severe front-end damage.

The driver suffered serious injuries including a badly deformed left wrist and left shin. Another passenger suffered abrasions across his body.

Both boys were given first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital.



Investigators found a gold Chevrolet sedan parked on the roadside nearby, believed to be the vehicle the motorcycle crashed into.

Initial reports indicated the boys were riding home when they reached the dark U-turn area, where lighting was poor and the broken-down car was parked on the shoulder of the road. They reportedly failed to see the vehicle in time and crashed directly into the rear of it.

Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

















































