Woman caught riding on pavement in Bangkok claims to be police officer, fails identity check

BANGKOK, Thailand – A routine traffic enforcement stop turned unusual after a woman accused of riding a motorcycle on a pedestrian walkway allegedly attempted to avoid a penalty by claiming she was a police officer, only to be exposed when officers found no record of her in the national police database. The incident was shared on June 3 by the popular traffic page “Tai Bang Khae Aep Ma Bok,” which posted body-camera footage showing the encounter between traffic police and the woman. According to the report, the woman was first stopped after she was seen riding a red Honda motorcycle on a footpath near a traffic intersection. Officers then followed and confronted her about the violation.







During the conversation, she allegedly identified herself as a “police officer in the investigation unit” and claimed she was currently awaiting official documentation. However, when officers requested her identification card, she reportedly said it was still being processed. Officers then asked to see her driving licence and vehicle documents. She admitted she did not have a driving license, carrying only her national ID card, but continued to insist she was a police officer. As questioning continued, she provided a name and claimed to be attached to “Unit 6,” prompting officers to verify her identity through the Royal Thai Police database. The system reportedly returned no record of her employment.

When confronted with the results, the woman appeared frustrated and allegedly insisted officers search her name online, referring to a supposed “appointment order” document. Officers further questioned the details of the alleged appointment, including the year of issuance. The woman reportedly stated it was from 2025–2026, despite the timeframe being inconsistent with official records. When asked about her current rank or position, she was unable to provide a clear answer. The situation concluded with officers reminding her that impersonating a government official could constitute an additional criminal offence, beyond the traffic violation itself. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether further legal action will be taken, but the case has sparked widespread attention online following the circulation of the video.

















































