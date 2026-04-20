Pattaya plumbing shop owner arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Wan Lai crowd

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 55-year-old plumbing supply shop owner was arrested after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at a group of Songkran revelers during the Wan Lai Naklua celebrations in Banglamung.

The incident took place on April 18 outside a tyre shop along Chaiyaphruek Road in Nongprue, East Pattaya. Police from Banglamung Police Station responded after receiving reports that a man had aimed a firearm at people playing water nearby.







When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out the suspect, later identified as 55-year-old Amnat Sukkasem, who was standing outside his plumbing supply store. Police searched him and found a loaded .380 handgun with five rounds in the magazine. Officers said the weapon was cocked and ready to fire.

According to witness Piyachok Arunsawat, he and his friends had parked near the plumbing shop while attending the Wan Lai Naklua festivities, believing the business was closed. He said the shop owner came outside angrily and complained that their vehicle was blocking the front of the store.

The group said they immediately tried to move the vehicle, but the suspect remained upset. When one of them told him to calm down, the man allegedly responded aggressively before walking to the back of the shop and returning with a handgun.

Witnesses said the suspect then raised the weapon and pointed it toward their group, causing people to scatter in panic for cover. They said several children were also in the area at the time.

Members of the group managed to record video footage of the confrontation, while CCTV cameras from a nearby tyre shop also reportedly captured the moment people ran for safety.

Police initially charged Amnat with illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon in public without reasonable cause. Victims later filed an additional complaint asking investigators to consider an attempted murder charge.

















































