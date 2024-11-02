Pattaya Mayor addresses community concerns over construction impact

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with his secretary, Phumpipat Kamolnat, and Suriya Kaewkheow, the Director of the Building Control Division, met with residents affected by ongoing construction projects, October 31. The meeting focused on complaints from residents living along Thappraya Road, Soi 7-15, who have been facing prolonged issues related to dust and noise pollution since the construction of nearby condominiums began in 2020.









Residents expressed their concerns about the adverse environmental conditions that have negatively impacted their quality of life. In response, Mayor Poramet assured them that he is taking the situation seriously and will expedite the investigation into these issues. He committed to finding solutions to alleviate the residents’ difficulties.

Ongoing concerns about dust pollution along Thappraya Road

Over the years, residents along Thappraya Road have expressed growing frustration over persistent dust pollution caused by ongoing construction activities in the area. Numerous construction projects, including condominium developments, have generated significant dust and noise, leading to complaints from local residents about the negative impact on their health and quality of life.









Community members have reported increased respiratory issues and discomfort due to the dust, especially during dry weather conditions. The situation has been compounded by the lack of effective dust mitigation measures from construction companies, prompting calls for urgent intervention from local authorities.

In response to these concerns, Pattaya officials have been urged to take action by inspecting construction sites and enforcing stricter regulations to control dust emissions. Residents are seeking solutions such as regular street cleaning, dust suppression techniques, and adherence to environmental standards to alleviate the situation.

As the construction activities continue, the local government is under pressure to balance development with residents’ well-being, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices that protect the community from pollution.

