Panic ensues as fire breaks out at View Talay Residence 5 condominium in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – At approximately 2:46 AM on November 1, the Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center received a report of a fire at the View Talay Residence 5 condominium. Upon receiving the call, authorities quickly coordinated with Pattaya police, the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Pattaya rescue team, and firefighters to respond to the emergency.









The seven-story condominium was engulfed in flames on the sixth floor. Emergency responders worked swiftly to evacuate residents from the building, including both Thai nationals and foreign tourists, amid chaotic scenes. Several tourists were reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation as firefighters deployed water hoses to combat the blaze. After approximately 15 minutes, the fire was extinguished, leaving only a cloud of smoke.

The fire was traced back to room 612 on the sixth floor, which was completely destroyed and subsequently spread to adjacent units. Inside the room, authorities found that all personal belongings had been damaged by the flames. Tourists on the upper floors were left in a state of panic, using flashlights to signal for help. Firefighters utilized an aerial lift to rescue those trapped inside, ensuring they were evacuated to a safe area free of smoke. Rescue personnel provided first aid to the victims before swiftly transporting them to the hospital.









During the rescue efforts, it was reported that one rescuer, Thaksin Tiankhaw, 25, sustained injuries when glass shattered due to the heat and cut his right arm. He was also rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Initial investigations by Pol. Col. Nawin Theerawit, the Pattaya Police Chief, and Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, an officer from the Tourist Police Bureau, confirmed that the fire originated from room 612, which was entirely destroyed. It had spread to multiple neighboring rooms, resulting in injuries to two foreign nationals from burns and several others suffering from smoke inhalation. The injured rescue worker was also reported to be receiving medical care.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities planning to collaborate with the Chonburi Provincial Forensic Evidence Office to determine the exact cause of the incident.





































