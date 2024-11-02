Upgrades to Pattaya’s electrical system underway; disruption during high season and festive events evaluated

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai presided over the 10th meeting to monitor the urban electrical development project for Pattaya, discussing significant improvements aimed at enhancing the city’s power infrastructure. The meeting focused on the construction of a new 115 kV transmission line at the North Pattaya Electricity Station and upgrades to the power distribution system in Soi Pattaya 6/1.









During the meeting, progress reports for October 2024 were reviewed, along with plans for November, which include the following key activities:

– From November 4-8, work will commence on the communication system for the Unit Substation and RMU.

– From November 11-13, the AC withstand voltage test will be conducted.

– The removal of existing poles and power lines is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

In addition, the meeting addressed construction on South Pattaya Road from the intersection of Tony to Walking Street, covering a distance of approximately 1 kilometer. This phase will involve the installation of conduit for power lines using an open-cut method and is expected to take around 180 days, which will require periodic traffic closures of 100-150 meters.







The discussion also included the construction of a 115 kV underground cable system in the area near the North Pattaya Electricity Station and along Sukhumvit Road, specifically at the PTT Jiffy gas station. Representatives from the Provincial Electricity Authority conducted a site visit on September 27 and confirmed that construction could proceed without any issues.

Additionally, the improvement of the power distribution system in Soi Pattaya 6/1 is slated to begin in early November. Deputy Mayor Manot instructed the Provincial Electricity Authority to collaborate with local sanitation officials for further assessments of the work site before construction begins. He urged all agencies involved to expedite the restoration of road surfaces to minimize disruption during the upcoming high tourist season and various festive events.





































