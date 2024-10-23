Luxury condo construction causes dust and noise disturbances in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Local business owner Mrs. Chanidapa Khotkaen expresses her frustration over two years of dust and noise pollution from a luxury condo construction in Pattaya.

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya’s Soi Thappraya 9-15 area, residents and rental operators have raised alarms over the construction of a luxury condominium exceeding 60 stories, which has been creating significant dust and noise pollution for over two years. Despite the ongoing disturbances, no agency has intervened to assist the affected community.

Mrs. Chanidapa Khotkaen, a 52-year-old local business owner, expressed her frustration, stating that the construction has led to persistent noise and dust issues. Residents are beginning to leave due to the unbearable conditions, especially as construction sometimes continues until midnight, spreading dust throughout the area. She provided video evidence showing the severity of the dust and noise problems, indicating a lack of response from various agencies, including Pattaya City Hall.

During a recent inspection by reporters in Soi Thappraya 13, dust from cement was observed coating surfaces, while the seventh floor of nearby buildings has been rendered uninhabitable due to the noise. The situation has severely impacted the respiratory health of cleaning staff, who are forced to wear masks continuously.

In response to the complaints, MP Yodchai Phuengporn of Chonburi Province visited the site to listen to the concerns of residents and business owners. He plans to present their grievances regarding dust and noise pollution from the luxury condo project to the House Committee on Land and Environment for further action.


