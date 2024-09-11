Pattaya launches baht bus safety campaign following tragic accident

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to a tragic accident on July 22, where a foreign tourist fell from a baht bus and lost their life, Pattaya City has launched a safety campaign to improve public transport safety and restore the city’s tourism image. The campaign was initiated through collaboration between Pattaya City, local police, Pattaya Cooperative Transport Ltd., and Chonburi Isuzu.







On September 9, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn led a safety awareness campaign aimed at promoting the safe use of baht buses, locally known as Songthaews. The event, intended to raise awareness among tourists and locals, was attended by Pol. Col. Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, Sakchai Charoenyoekhongrod, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor, and other local officials.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn stated, “We are deeply committed to improving safety on our public transport system. This campaign is crucial in ensuring the well-being of both residents and visitors. I am grateful to everyone involved for their support and efforts.”

Rewat Siengchin, President of Pattaya Cooperative Transport Ltd., noted, “The new safety stickers are an important step in preventing accidents and enhancing passenger awareness. We hope these measures will make a significant difference in travel safety.”Sanchai Wantariyachat, General Manager of Chonburi Isuzu Sales Co., Ltd., added, “We are pleased to contribute 1,700 bilingual safety stickers to this campaign. Our goal is to support the city’s efforts in making public transport safer for everyone.”

The new safety stickers, prominently displayed on Songthaews, remind passengers to press the signal bell before disembarking. This initiative is part of Pattaya’s 15 policies focused on enhancing safety and preserving the city’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

