Late-night dispute on Pattaya Walking Street leaves Korean tourist injured in knife clash

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders, in coordination with local police, rushed to assist Mr. Moqgyeom Moon, a 32-year-old South Korean national who suffered a deep laceration to his right hand. He was bleeding heavily from a knife wound sustained at the entrance of Soi 15/1 on Walking Street in South Pattaya.

Rescue workers administered first aid and transported him to a nearby hospital. At the scene, a bloodied kitchen knife was discovered on a nearby street food cart, with visible blood splatters on the ground.







According to Ms. Chopaka Donlakkham, 26, she and her sister had accompanied the Korean man for a night out in Pattaya. After drinking at a local entertainment venue, they stopped for a meal to sober up. Her sister had paid the bill up front, while Mr. Moon allegedly claimed he would reimburse her at his accommodation as he didn’t have cash on hand. Upon arriving at the room, however, he reportedly refused to pay, sparking a heated argument.

Ms. Chopaka began recording the altercation on her phone as Mr. Moon allegedly insulted and tried to prevent the women from leaving. Fearing for their safety, the group attempted to walk away. As they neared the entrance of the alley, the Korean man reportedly confronted them again. Out of fear, Ms. Chopaka grabbed a kitchen knife from a nearby Pad Thai cart to defend herself. During the scuffle, Mr. Moon tried to snatch the knife, resulting in a severe cut to his hand.



Thawon Aksornphong, 30, the Pad Thai vendor, witnessed the incident and confirmed that the woman reached for the knife in self-defense. He stated that the Korean man aggressively grabbed for it and got injured. Mr. Moon then allegedly tried to attack Ms. Chopaka with a pair of scissors, but the vendor intervened just in time to prevent further harm.

Pattaya Police later arrived on the scene and escorted Ms. Chopaka and the witness to the station for further questioning. Authorities will also take a statement from Mr. Moon after he recovers. Police have vowed to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for both parties.

































