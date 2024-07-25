Pattaya police assist widow of Chinese national after fatal baht-bus accident

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Tourist Police have reached out to afford all the assistance needed to the wife of a Chinese national who died after falling off a baht-bus on Pattaya Second Road on July 22. The incident, which made national headlines, has drawn attention to the deficiencies in road safety in Pattaya.

Authorities are helping the widow meet with investigators and handle claims for damages. The baht-bus is covered under the Motor Vehicle Accident Victim Protection Act and voluntary insurance, with coverage of up to 500,000 baht per policy for death cases. The deceased, Mr Chi Fai Lam, will be repatriated to Hong Kong for funeral rites, a process facilitated by the Pattaya Tourist Police in coordination with the Chinese Embassy.







The driver of the baht-bus involved in the incident was brought in for questioning by investigators from the Pattaya City Police Station. The driver has been charged with “reckless driving causing death” and “failing to stop to provide assistance or identify oneself to authorities after causing damage.”

In response to the incident, the Pattaya Tourist Police and Pattaya City Police Station plan to convene a meeting with baht-bus operators to reinforce safety measures and prevent such incidents in the future.

