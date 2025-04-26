Beer Bar Brawl in Jomtien – Foreign man’s ex-wife and current partner injured in violent clash

By Pattaya Mail
Rescue workers treat two injured women after a brawl between a foreign man’s ex-wife and current partner in Jomtien.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Rescue Center received an emergency call reporting a violent quarrel at a beer bar in the Jomtien area. Rescue personnel and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, rescuers found two injured women: Ms. “Yu” (alias), 40, the ex-wife, and Ms. “Pha” (alias), 43, the current partner of a foreign man. Both women suffered serious facial injuries, including lacerations to the head and a broken nose, with blood covering their faces.



Rescue volunteers provided first aid at the scene while bystanders tried to keep the situation from escalating further. The two women were later rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

At the scene, shards of broken glass bottles were scattered across the bar floor, indicating a violent struggle.

Ms. Pha recounted that she saw her foreign husband drinking with his ex-wife and approached to greet them. However, the ex-wife allegedly struck her with a glass bottle without warning. The pair then left the bar and walked about 50 meters away. Ms. Pha followed in an attempt to retaliate, resulting in another scuffle until good Samaritans intervened and called authorities.


Rescue workers transported both injured women to a hospital and advised them that, should they wish to press charges, they may file a formal complaint with Pattaya Police. Investigators plan to review CCTV footage to determine the facts and ensure justice for all parties involved.

The fight, involving shattered bottles and head injuries, erupted in a local beer bar in Pattaya.

One woman claims she was struck first after greeting her husband and his ex-wife, prompting a chaotic retaliation.

 

Police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage to ensure fairness for all sides.














