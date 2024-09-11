Pattaya Bali Hai Pier walkway roof to be completed ahead of high season

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 10, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that the installation of the 310-meter roof for the Bali Hai Pier walkway is on schedule. He stated, “Work is progressing smoothly and is set to be completed in time for the upcoming high season.”







As part of Pattaya City’s broader development and renovation plan, this initiative focuses on key areas such as Bali Hai Pier, a major transit hub connecting Pattaya with Koh Larn and serving as a docking site for numerous tourist boats. The pier is a busy area frequented by tourists and locals throughout the year.

“The steel framework for the roof is already in place, with roof panels expected to be installed soon,” Mayor Ngampichet noted. “This project is a crucial component of Pattaya’s infrastructure improvements, aimed at enhancing shade, safety, and the overall travel experience.”

Local residents have shown strong support and are anticipating significant benefits for the area. The project aims to enhance comfort for both residents and tourists by providing protection from sun and rain while they navigate the pier.





































