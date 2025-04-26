Rising Tensions – Concern grows over hostile behavior from foreign drivers in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya continues to welcome long-term visitors and tourists from around the world, some locals are expressing growing concern over what they describe as increasingly aggressive behavior from certain foreigners—particularly when it comes to traffic laws and public conduct.

A concerned resident recently shared her experience involving illegal parking near Jomtien Soi 8 and Soi 9. According to her, she attempted to politely inform a foreign man that he was parked in a red-and-white no-parking zone, a violation of local traffic laws. Instead of complying or thanking her, the man reportedly became confrontational and snapped, “You’re not police!” before continuing to argue with her.







“I was just trying to help,” the woman said. “But his tone was aggressive, like I had no right to speak up. It’s getting harder to feel safe. Some foreigners are no longer just rude—they’re openly hostile toward Thai people.”

Her story has resonated with others online, especially in light of recent incidents involving erratic or violent behavior by foreign nationals in Pattaya, such as a recent case where a man was detained after brandishing scissors on Jomtien Beach.



Local residents are now calling on city authorities to increase public awareness, enforce parking rules more strictly, and protect community members who speak up for the law. Many feel that respectful coexistence depends on mutual understanding, and that visitors should make an effort to follow the rules and treat locals with courtesy.

While most foreigners in Pattaya contribute positively to the local economy and community, officials and citizens alike are becoming more aware of a small but growing pattern of tension—especially in popular tourist zones like Jomtien Beach.

































