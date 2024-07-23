Chinese tourist dies after falling from baht-bus in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese tourist died after falling from a songthaew (baht-bus) on Pattaya’s Second Road near the Wat Chai Mongkol Temple intersection on July 22. The victim, identified as 48-year-old Mr Chi Fai Lam, was found unconscious on the road. Rescue personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation administered CPR before rushing him to Pattaya City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.









Eyewitness Ms Sriprai Panthongdee, a 56-year-old motorcycle taxi driver, reported that she was waiting for passengers when she heard calls for help. She saw the tourist fall and the baht-bus speeding away, failing to assist the injured man.

Police reviewed nearby CCTV footage confirming that Mr Chi Fai Lam fell from a baht-bus driven by Thongchai Thongruang. Thongchai later surrendered to police after being contacted by the vehicle’s owner.





Thongchai claimed he was unaware of the incident, stating that he had picked up 7-8 tourists from Dolphin Roundabout in North Pattaya and dropped them off at Walking Street. He insisted that he saw all passengers disembark through his rearview mirror. However, CCTV evidence showed the tourist falling from Thongchai’s baht-bus, contradicting his statement. Police are continuing their investigation and will conduct a thorough examination of the baht-bus before proceeding with legal action against Thongchai.





































