Pattaya Bikini Run ‘Glow in the Dark’ on beach set for Saturday

The annual Pattaya Bikini Run kicks off at Central Festival Pattaya Beach Saturday Oct 31.

The ‘Glow in the Dark’ run this year starts at 5:30 p.m. and runs in stages with 200 runners per shift until 11 p.m.







This year’s Bikini Run is the fifth year for Pattaya’s signature ‘sexy run’. Runners wear fluorescent sportswear and swimsuits as part of the ‘Glow in the Dark’ theme.

More than 2,000 people had submitted applications to participate.

The course stretches five kilometers along Pattaya Beach and the event also features country-music deejays, body painting and numerous ‘net idol’ participants. Check-in begins at 4 p.m.

In addition to winning medals for crossing the finish line first, prizes will be given for good figures, beautiful skin, best costume, most photogenic, best Halloween costume, and best team costumes.

Clear your memory space in your camera cards and come join us at Pattaya beach this Saturday!

