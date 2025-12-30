Heading out to Pattaya Countdown 2026 tonight, check the routes before you go

PATTAYA, Thailand – Visitors planning to attend PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX are advised to check traffic arrangements in advance, as road access, parking, and traffic flow will be adjusted to enhance safety and reduce congestion during the event.

December 29–30, 2025

3:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

One-way traffic routes

Soi 2 (Central Marina, left side): Phettrakul Road → Pattaya Second Road

Soi 3 (Central Marina, right side): Pattaya Second Road → Phettrakul Road

Soi 4 (Bangkok Bank side): Pattaya Second Road → Phettrakul Road







No-parking zones

Pattaya Beach Road (both sides): From Soi 6/1 to Soi 10, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Central Pattaya Road (both sides): From Top Intersection to Nipa Lodge Intersection, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Visitors are encouraged to plan routes in advance for smoother travel and a safer, more enjoyable experience.

December 31, 2025 (New Year’s Eve)

No-parking zones

Pattaya Beach Road (both sides): Dusit Curve to Soi 10, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Central Pattaya Road (both sides): Top Intersection to Nipa Lodge Intersection, including Soi 1 to Soi 10, 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.



Road closures

Pattaya Beach Road: Dolphin Roundabout to Soi 10, 3:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Central Pattaya Road: Top Intersection to Nipa Lodge Intersection during event hours

One-way traffic (late night)

Central Pattaya Road: From Top Intersection → Sukhumvit Road, 10:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow police instructions to enjoy Pattaya’s biggest year-end celebration — PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026 MONOMAX — safely and stress-free.

If you want this shortened for Facebook, rewritten as a breaking news brief, or paired with photo captions, just say the word.



































