Pattaya lifeguard saves Dutch tourist from drowning, CPR restores pulse

PATTAYA, Thailand — A Pattaya lifeguard was hailed as a hero after successfully resuscitating a Dutch female tourist who nearly drowned at Jomtien Beach on Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:00 p.m. on December 28, rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Unit were alerted to a drowning incident near the police booth at Dongtan Curve Beach, Jomtien. Emergency responders immediately coordinated with beach lifeguards and rushed to the scene.







Upon arrival, rescuers found a woman, believed to be around 60 years old and of Dutch nationality, lying unconscious on the beach. She was unresponsive and showed no detectable pulse, while a crowd of Thai and foreign tourists gathered anxiously nearby.

A Pattaya lifeguard stationed at Jomtien Beach immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), continuing chest compressions without interruption. After several tense minutes, the woman’s pulse returned, drawing relief from onlookers. She was then transferred to Pattaya City Hospital by an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance for further emergency treatment. Doctors later confirmed she was in stable condition.





Lifeguard Thongchai Tiangcharoen said the tourist had entered the water near Dongtan Beach before suffering muscle cramps, causing her to lose strength and slip underwater. Fortunately, good Samaritans managed to pull her from the sea in time and alerted lifeguards.

“When I checked her condition, she had no pulse, so I started CPR immediately and called for medical backup,” Thongchai said. “Every second mattered.”

Pattaya City officials noted that the city has consistently emphasized marine safety, including regular first-aid and water rescue training for lifeguards, municipal staff, and community volunteers. Authorities said the incident underscored how proper training and quick response can mean the difference between life and death, particularly in busy tourist areas.









































