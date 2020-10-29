Polling stations to increase for local Chiang Mai elections

Chiang Mai will increase the number of polling stations to prevent crowding during the first local election since the 2014 coup in December.







Kriengkrai Phan Dokmai, director of the Chiang Mai Election Commission, said Oct. 26 that the Dec. 20 provincial administrative organization elections likely will see an additional 400-600 polling stations to prevent crowds and possible transmission of the coronavirus, even though Chiang Mai has not seen a local case of the virus in more than five months.

Voter limits will be placed on each station. Instead of the previous 2,400 people per station, limits could go as low as 600. Exact numbers of polling stations and per-station limits will be set by mid-November, Kriengkrai said.

The Election Commission currently is meeting with political parties and groups to inform them about voting regulations and changes to the law since the last PAO elections were held before the 2014 coup.

Chiang Mai has 42 constituencies that will send MPs to parliament.











