Chinese man arrested after knife attack injures three security guards at Pattaya bar

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya police have arrested a Chinese national following a knife attack that left three security guards seriously injured at a nightlife venue on Pattaya South Road late Sunday night.

The incident occurred at around 11:36 p.m. on December 28, when Pattaya City Police were alerted to a stabbing inside 168 Garden, a bar located along South Road Pattaya. Police, tourist police, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene.







Upon arrival, officers found three male security guards suffering from stab wounds. One guard was critically injured after being stabbed in the chest, while the other two sustained knife wounds to the arm and leg. Rescue personnel provided emergency first aid before transferring all three to hospital for urgent treatment. Tourists inside the venue were left shaken and fled the area in panic.

According to the bar’s manager, the violence was triggered by an argument between a Chinese tourist and a woman inside the venue. Security staff intervened and escorted the man out to prevent the dispute from escalating. The suspect later returned with companions and allegedly launched a knife attack on the guards before fleeing the scene.

Police were initially able to detain one Chinese man at the scene, identified as Mr. Hu, 28, who was found injured with bloodstains on his body. He was given medical treatment and held for questioning as part of the investigation.

CCTV footage later reviewed by investigators showed a suspect dressed in black clothing, wearing a hood and face mask, approaching the seated security guards. The attacker appeared to speak briefly before restraining one guard and stabbing him. Another guard attempted to intervene but was also attacked. The suspect then fled amid the chaos as patrons ran for safety.





In the latest development, at around 3:20 p.m. on December 29, Pattaya police arrested the main suspect, identified as Mr. Cao, 36, a Chinese national. He was found hiding in Soi Nong Krabok 5 in Nongprue subdistrict. Police seized clothing believed to have been worn during the attack, including a black hooded sweatshirt and trousers.

Authorities are now searching for the knife used in the assault, believed to have been discarded along the escape route. The suspect has been taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further interrogation as officers work to identify and locate any remaining accomplices.

Police have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining safety in Pattaya’s nightlife areas and stressed that violent crimes involving weapons will be dealt with firmly under Thai law.





































