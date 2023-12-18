One-way traffic plan for Soi Bua Khao, Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Traffic Management Committee and related officials met with Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn on December 15, to discuss the implementation of a one-way traffic plan for the Soi Bua Khao area. The plan aims to address the continuous congestion and traffic issues in the area, which have been a source of frustration for residents and visitors alike.

The one-way traffic plan was approved by the Municipal Governance Committee on October 17, following a resolution from a previous meeting and a survey of public opinion. The plan will reorganize traffic flow into a one-way system along the Soi Bua Khao Road, which is often plagued by traffic jams and congestion.







As a trial, the plan will be initiated in the Soi Diana and Soi Honey sections, which have received positive feedback from the local community. The Soi Diana section will serve as the traffic route leading vehicles from Pattaya Second Road, turning right into Soi Honey Inn, and entering Soi Bua Khao.

To facilitate the transition, a comprehensive survey will be conducted to mark and paint the designated traffic lines. Informational signage will also be installed, prominently displaying announcements in both Thai and English. The implementation of the one-way traffic plan is expected to commence in the year 2024.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak said that the plan aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the overall traffic management system in the specified area. He added that the plan will also improve the safety and convenience of the public, as well as the image and attractiveness of Pattaya.





























