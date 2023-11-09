Pattaya plans one-way traffic for congested Soi Bua Khao

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to persistent traffic congestion in key areas, Pattaya City is considering the implementation of a one-way traffic system, with a focus on Soi Bua Khao and adjacent roads. On November 7, Anupong Phutthawarat, Chairman of the Administration and Maintenance Committee, along with Pol. Maj. Jirawat Sukhonthasap, Director of the Administrative Section, conducted on-site inspections and gathered public opinions to assess the feasibility of this proposed plan.







The decision to explore a one-way traffic system was made during a meeting held on October 17, where the Administrative Committee approved the presentation of the plan for areas experiencing continuous traffic congestion. The targeted locations include Bua Khao Road, Pattaya Third Road leading to Soi Bua Khao, and Jomtien Beach Road including the side streets.

As part of the initial phase, local residents were surveyed to gather their opinions on the proposed traffic management plan. The plan is set to undergo a trial on Soi Diana and Soi Honey, with the aim of addressing the increasing density of vehicles and persistent traffic jams in these areas.







Pattaya City is actively seeking input from residents in the affected areas and private sector entrepreneurs. The collected information will be considered in subsequent meetings to address the identified traffic issues. The city aims to begin on-site preparations for traffic management and the installation of signage within 1-2 weeks after consultations and discussions with relevant authorities.

The ultimate goal of the proposed plan is to implement a one-way traffic system spanning approximately 1.7 kilometres on Bua Khao Road. The city aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the quality of life for residents in the area through this initiative. The proposal, while still in the planning stages, will require careful consideration and community involvement to ensure its effectiveness and minimize potential negative impacts.”































