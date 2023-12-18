Pattaya mayor orders beachfront improvements

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet accompanied by municipal officials inspected the beachfront landscape improvement project on Pattaya Beach on December 15. The project, which covers the area from Soi 13 to Soi 13/2, was launched in response to public complaints about the poor condition of the walkway and the lack of space around trees.After listening to the feedback from the community, Mayor Poramet ordered some adjustments to the project to address the concerns and enhance the overall accessibility and aesthetics of the beachfront.







The adjustments include expanding the walkway and reducing the size of tree surrounds to ensure a more comfortable and visually appealing experience for both pedestrians and users of wheelchair-accessible vehicles. He said that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this month and that he hopes the public will enjoy the new look of the beachfront.

The beachfront landscape improvement project is part of the city’s efforts to revitalize Pattaya and attract more tourists after the pandemic. The city has also implemented various measures to ensure the safety and hygiene of the public areas, such as installing CCTV cameras, sanitizing stations, and waste bins.





























