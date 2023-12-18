Pattaya boosts safety and services for New Year celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya officials, led by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, welcomed key delegates from the Ministry of Transport at the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya on December 15. The visit was part of the preparations for the upcoming New Year celebrations, which are expected to attract a large number of tourists to the city.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Transport, Monporn Charoensri, and her working team, joined by the Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, and the Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul, inspected the site and discussed the policies and measures to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists during the holiday season. The measures include an increase in staff to facilitate convenience for the public and tourists, with a focus on security and service excellence.







The initiative aims to boost confidence among visitors and create a joyful atmosphere for everyone during the extended holiday period. This comprehensive approach to safety and service aligns with the commitment of Pattaya officials to make the year-end celebrations a memorable and secure experience for all.

Mayor Poramet said that Pattaya is ready to welcome tourists and provide them with the best service and facilities. He added that Pattaya is also implementing various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as screening checkpoints, temperature checks, and social distancing.







Deputy Minister Monphorn said that the Ministry of Transport is supporting Pattaya’s efforts to promote tourism and stimulate the economy. She added that the Ministry of Transport is also coordinating with other agencies to ensure smooth and efficient transportation for the public and tourists.

The New Year celebrations in Pattaya will feature various activities and events, such as fireworks, concerts, cultural shows, and countdown parties. The city expects to welcome more than one million tourists during the holiday season.





























