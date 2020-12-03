French ambassador discusses monorail development with Pattaya mayor

France’s ambassador to Thailand discussed a possible role for his country in developing the planned Pattaya monorail and the Eastern Economic Corridor during a visit here.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome met Dec. 1 with H.E. Hubert Colaris at city hall in a visit centered mostly on tourism. While only a tiny trickle of tourists are entering Thailand right now, the single-entry tourist visa is available again in France for those with the time to spend two weeks in quarantine and the financial resources to pay for it and the insurance policy required to enter.







Sonthaya pledged to take care of French expats in the city and the pair discussed the prospects for renewed tourism after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Discussion then turned to the government’s EEC project, which includes building a large transport infrastructure, including Pattaya’s monorail project.

Colaris expressed interest in the rules governing development with a possible eye toward French companies bidding on the work.











