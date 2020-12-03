Pattaya fixing fireworks traffic woes before music festival

Pattaya officials pledged to learn from the traffic nightmare created by last month’s fireworks festival and take steps to avoid a repeat during the Dec. 11-12 music festival.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said having three stages along Beach Road, which will be closed each day from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., will strain the city’s road network, but plans are being laid to keep cars moving better than during the Nov. 27-28 pyrotechnics show.

Pattaya deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Nitat Weanpradub said traffic officers and volunteers will be deployed at intersections on Second, Third and Sukhumvit Roads to prevent blockages that back up traffic.

A greater concern, he said, is in Jomtien Beach where there is ongoing roadwork and one-way streets. For that reason, Jomtien Beach Road will not be closed for the concert.

Nitat added that police also will be putting special focus on preventing property damage and arguments that could lead to violence.

Sonthaya said if the measures being put in place for the music festival succeed, they will be copied for the Pattaya Countdown Dec. 29-31.











