4 hurt when somtam seller self-immolates at Chonburi market

Three bystanders were hurt when a somtam seller set himself on fire in a crowded Chonburi market.

The unidentified man poured gasoline on himself and then ignited it Dec. 1 at the Angsila fishing market in Muang District. He survived, but suffered critical burns to his entire body.

Three witnesses who came to the man’s aid and tried to extinguish the flames also were injured.

Jan Wangpim, 25, Ratchapol Utanaromyakorn, 39, and his unidentified girlfriend were sent to Burapa University and Eakachon 2 hospitals.

Ratchapol said he saw the suicidal papaya salad vendor carry the jug of gasoline into the market and that the man ran into a crowd of shoppers after he was on fire.

Witness Tibet Sangravee, 44, was about 20 meters from the man when he self-immolated but doesn’t know why he did it.

Another witness, Kuaaree Seesab, 19, said she heard the man shout at a woman on a motorbike before pouring the fuel over himself.

Police are unable to question the man until he regains consciousness.











