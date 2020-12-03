Moxey and Billy in a tight finish

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Tuesday, Dec.1

Khao Kheow B+A

Stableford

Was it an early Xmas present? After a phone call on the eve of our visit to Khao Kheow, it was confirmed that there was indeed a December price of 1700 baht all-in.







What a really nice surprise upon checking in this morning, that there was now a promotion and we would pay just 1300 baht. That started the day well.

The condition of the course is very good, not quite superb, but getting close.

The fairways are cut nicely, but another surprise awaited. We decided to ‘play the ball as it lies,’ being quite dry now, but there were some wet areas around the course and the ball did pick up some mud, oh, hindsight.

The rough is not high but able to hide the ball and cause some searching, while the greens are pretty much the same as last time here. There is some light sanding on many of them, but they are still running with good pace and playing truly, and watch it run downhill.









We had nine starters today playing as three balls. Once again, we were almost the only group on course at that time, so started about 15 minutes early.

Steve Moxey has been a bit happier with his game lately and, along with his playing partner Billy Buchanan, made a solid, if not spectacular, 35 points.

It was a tight finish, but ‘Moxey’ managed a couple of extra points on the second nine to take the win. As we played from the shorter white tees, he was a little surprised that 35 points was enough.





Billy has been on top or thereabouts recently, and, as he had to leave Links Bar quickly, will be happy to find he finished in second place.

A three way countback on 34 points saw Tony Browne, just back from up country, score 20 points on the back nine to hold out Mashi Kaneta, who came for a rare visit, and Peter Allen.

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – Billy Buchanan (14) – 35 pts c/back

3rd Place – Tony Browne (21) – 34 pts c/back

The weather was a nice change as we started off in a ‘cool’ breeze. This dropped off for a short while at about half way and took us back to hot, but then the breeze came back stronger, even small gusts at times. All of that made for a comfortable and pleasant day of golf, together with the Xmas surprise.











