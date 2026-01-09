U-Tapao Naval Air Base gears up for National Children’s Day with F-16 flight shows

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy is preparing an impressive lineup of activities for National Children’s Day 2026 at the Naval Aviation Museum, U-Tapao Naval Air Base, Phla Subdistrict, Ban Chang District, Rayong. Scheduled for Saturday, January 10, the event is expected to draw families from across the region.

This year’s celebration, under the theme “Love Thailand, Care for the World,” aims to instill patriotism, environmental responsibility, and social awareness among Thailand’s youth.







The base has been transformed into an interactive playground featuring armored vehicles, cannons, anti-aircraft guns, and historic naval aircraft including the A-7E Corsair II, Harrier AV-8S, S-3E, C-47 Dakota, Bell 212 helicopters, and the P-3T Orion – all preserved in near-perfect condition to showcase naval history and technology.

Children can enjoy a variety of free activities and games such as ring toss, balloon darts, bouncy houses, train rides, rocking horses, and doll coloring. Live demonstrations include paramotor flights, small aircraft shows, fancy drill routines, and weaponry exhibitions.

The highlight of the day will be two F-16 flight demonstrations by the Royal Thai Air Force, scheduled for morning and afternoon, promising a thrilling spectacle for spectators.

For safety, visitors are asked to bring a government-issued ID or national ID card to enter the base.



































