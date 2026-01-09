‘Hit Da Beat’ ignites Pattaya with Street Dance Showdown, January 8–11

PATTAYA, Thailand – The energy was electric in Pattaya on the evening of January 8, 2026, as dancers from across Thailand took to the stage for the opening of the “Hit Da Beat” Street Dance competition at Terminal 21 Pattaya. The event, running from January 8–11, aims to establish Pattaya as the premier hub for street dance in Eastern Thailand.

The competition drew young talent nationwide, offering them the chance to showcase their skills in front of a panel of elite judges, including Thailand’s top Street Dance champion and the world’s 16th-ranked dancer. Their expertise ensures that the contest meets both national and international standards, raising the bar for creative performance and technique.







Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Phinijkarn, who presided over the opening ceremony, highlighted the importance of the event: “Hit Da Beat provides a platform for youth and dancers from all over the country to unleash their full potential. It promotes contemporary performing arts while supporting Pattaya’s vision as a city of cultural diversity and creative activity. We are proud to support events that inspire young people and boost tourism and the local economy.”

Visitors can enjoy four days of high-energy performances, workshops, and street dance battles, turning Pattaya into a vibrant showcase of rhythm, skill, and creativity.



































