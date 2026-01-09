Thai and South Korean Police bust international call center gang hiding in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Central Investigation Bureau of Thailand, in collaboration with South Korean authorities stationed at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Immigration Police, and other agencies, conducted a coordinated raid on a residence in Pattaya, Banglamung District, Chonburi Province, resulting in the arrest of an international call center criminal network hiding in Thailand.







Two Chinese suspects were apprehended. The first, Mr. Xian (aka Ham), is wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for cases involving labor trafficking, coercion, and his role in a transnational call center scam. He is also linked to the assault of a South Korean student abroad, before fleeing to Pattaya.

The second, Mr. Chen, was arrested for methamphetamine use after tests confirmed illegal drug consumption. He admitted to using crystal meth inside the same Pattaya residence.

The arrests are the result of close intelligence sharing between Thailand and South Korea to combat cross-border crime, particularly call center syndicates using Thailand as a base to lure victims, confiscate passports, enforce forced labor, and operate mule bank accounts.

Mr. Xian has been handed over to the Office of the Attorney General for extradition proceedings, while Mr. Chen remains in custody at Nongprue Police Station, Chonburi, pending further prosecution. Investigations continue to determine if additional suspects are linked to the network.



































