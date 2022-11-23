2-year-old boy freed from locked car in east Pattaya

Nong Plalai rescuers freed a toddler stuck in a car for an hour.

Parent Amarin Phanphom, 41, called for help Nov. 19 after his 2-year-old son Thanakrit got locked inside his Toyota on Soi Nongbon 4 in Nong Plalai subdistrict, east Pattaya.

Amarin said he had picked the boy up from day care and stopped a construction site, leaving the boy in the car. Somehow the door got locked and even a locksmith couldn’t open the door. Rescue volunteers popped the lock and freed the boy in five minutes.







The toddler was frightened, but unhurt.

Editor’s Note: A warning to all parents, guardians and care givers, who take their children on shopping trips, “Do not leave your children unattended in the car, even if it’s only for a few minutes. You are putting your kids in harm’s way and tragedy can strike at any moment. If anything untoward should happen to your child, you will never forgive yourselves for the rest of your lives.”







Related stories:

Baby girl locks car with engine running while mother goes shopping

Toddler rescued after getting locked in car

Left alone in car, toddler locks out family for an hour































