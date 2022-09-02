Baby girl locks car with engine running while mother goes shopping

Tragedy almost struck again when a negligent woman left her 2-year-old daughter in her car with the engine running as she jumped off to go shopping in the market behind Big C Shopping Mall in North Pattaya.

It was a typical scenario of “I’ll be gone for only a few minutes; nothing can happen to my baby.”

Well, something always happens when you leave children unattended in a car, most especially with the engine running.







Miss Dao (alias) the 35 year mother speculated that her daughter was sitting on a baby car seat which raised her high enough to accidently kick the central door lock lever, effectively locking all doors.

Rescue workers were hastily summoned and withing minutes the relieved mother was hugging and kissing her baby again.







A warning to all parents, guardians and care givers, who take their children on shopping trips, “Do not leave your children unattended in the car, even if it’s only for a few minutes. You are putting your kids in harms way and tragedy can strike at any moment. If anything untoward should happen to your child, you will never forgive yourselves for the rest of your lives.”































