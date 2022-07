Chonburi rescuers broke into a Honda compact to rescue a toddler locked in the hot car.

Trikunnatham Chonburi rescue foundation volunteers didn’t wait for a locksmith before smashing the window of the Honda Jazz July 14 to save a sweating 3-year-old.







The child’s mother, Suwapat Noolar, 39, said she had left the door open and the keys in the car at a Muang District curtain shop. But “Nong Pasa” pulled the door shut and it automatically locked.