District bureaucrats bungle raid of Pattaya go-go bar

Banglamung District bureaucrats are on the hot seat after bungling a drug arrest at a Pattaya go-go bar.

Newly appointed Deputy District Chief Pitakpong Annet led a team of administrative officers to the unnamed bar on Soi LK Metro around 10 p.m. Nov. 18 and locked the doors, keeping the press out. A while later they emerged with a half-dozen people supposedly under arrest.







Of course, bureaucrats have no arrest power and police were not present. The officers took the suspects to Banglamung Hospital for drug tests, but were turned away due to an incomplete arrest procedure. They were then hauled to Banglamung Police Station, which rejected the district officers due to being the wrong jurisdiction.

Finally, the wannabe cops took their suspects to Pattaya Police Station where they again were told the arrest paperwork was incomplete.







Pitakpong apologized, saying he was new on the job and didn’t know completely how to do a raid. He justified his actions saying he was acting on an anonymous tip that there were drugs in the club and that the bar didn’t have a license.

No drugs were found on the premises, although a couple of those detained tested positive for drug use at the scene.

The Chonburi’s governor’s office is now reviewing the bureaucrats’ actions in the case and the suspects likely were to be released.





































