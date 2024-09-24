1.9 million baht allocated for erosion-caused sinkhole repairs in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 23, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak announced a 1.9 million baht budget for road repairs and landslide prevention on Soi Wat Boon Sampan 11. The move comes after residents reported a large erosion-caused sinkhole behind their homes, raising fears over the structural safety of their lives and properties.



“The erosion, caused by water damage, has made residents terrified about potential home collapses,” Mayor Winai said. He revealed that the municipality had already inspected the area, alongside the Director of Public Works, even before the issue gained widespread attention on social media. “We were aware of the problem and had engineers working on a permanent repair plan,” the mayor added, noting that a substantial budget has been allocated to fund the project.

The repairs, expected to take 45 days, will include comprehensive measures to prevent future landslides along the affected stretch of road. Construction is scheduled to begin next week. “We aim to provide long-term protection against further erosion. The safety of the residents is our top priority,” Mayor Winai assured the public.







He also pointed out that the damaged area had been part of a previous road construction project under a former mayor. While expressing frustration at the need to allocate such a significant budget, Mayor Winai stated, “It’s disappointing that this issue requires so much funding, but ensuring the well-being of our residents comes first.”

