Pattaya Sports Club hosts Warm and Grand Christmas Party 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand — The Pattaya Sports Club led by President Tim Knight and Rolf Ruegg, Public Relations Chair, welcomed more than 200 members and distinguished guests to its annual Member Christmas Party 2025 at Brighton Grand Hotel & Convention Pattaya on 20 December 2025, delivering a memorable evening of festive cheer, community spirit and heartfelt celebration.

Founded in 1979 amid what was then a quiet seaside town, the Pattaya Sports Club began as a gathering of sports-minded residents and expatriates keen to promote sport and camaraderie. Over the decades it has evolved into one of the region’s most respected non-profit associations, now with tens of thousands of members and a broad programme of sporting activities that ranges from golf, darts and bowling to lawn bowls, softball and fishing. Membership also brings access to social benefits and discounts across Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard, encouraging both an active lifestyle and deeper community engagement.







The Christmas party brought this spirit to life with a heart-warming performance by more than 60 children from Baan Jingjai, whose singing and dancing moved attendees and underscored the club’s long-standing commitment to charitable work. Community outreach has been a core objective of the club since its earliest days, with significant donations to local charities supporting children, the disadvantaged and those with special needs.

Entertainment for the evening reached another high point with a special show by world-renowned magician Howard Posener, whose performance captivated the audience, earning enthusiastic applause and adding a touch of wonder to the festivities. Live music from Jason & Friends, paired with impressive lighting and sound, infused the event with energy and a joyful, celebratory atmosphere.

The evening also underscored the strong partnerships the Pattaya Sports Club has forged within the local community. The Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya, led by President Ilona Landgraf-Strobel, presented a donation of 10,000 baht in recognition of the association’s on-going contribution to social and community initiatives. Further support came from Chananda Kongpol, Assistant District Governor of Rotary District 3340 R.I., who contributed an additional 10,000 baht, reinforcing the close cooperation between local civic organisations.

Sponsors played a crucial role in making the evening a success, with support from August Restaurant, Homerly Senior Living Pattaya, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Phyathai Hospital Sriracha, Khao Kheow Country Club and TAARA Medical Clinic. Their backing reflects the strong partnerships the club has forged across the business and social sectors, partnerships that have helped fuel its charitable initiatives and community projects.





Throughout its history, the Pattaya Sports Club has stood as a vibrant social and sporting hub—bringing people together, promoting physical activity, and dedicating resources to improve the lives of those in the local area. The Christmas Party 2025 was a fitting tribute to that legacy, marking the close of another successful year of fellowship and philanthropy, and setting the tone for continued community engagement in the year ahead.





















































