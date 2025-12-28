Jomtien municipal officers remove unclaimed tent found on sidewalk

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien removed an unclaimed tent found set up on a public sidewalk near the beach access point at Yinyom Beach on December 27.

Officials said an inspection found no occupants inside the tent. Inquiries with nearby residents and vendors failed to identify an owner, with no one claiming responsibility for the structure.

The tent was subsequently removed and transported to the Jomtien Municipal Enforcement Center for safekeeping, in line with public order and sidewalk management regulations. Authorities reminded the public that abandoned items or obstructions on public walkways can be reported to Pattaya City Hall Hotline 1337.









































