Erosion-caused sinkhole threatens lives and homes in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Soi Wat Boon Sampan 11, which connects to Soi Wat Boon Sampan 9 in Nongprue, East Pattaya, are raising urgent concerns over a large sinkhole that has developed behind their village due to ongoing water erosion. The situation has caused significant distress among locals, who fear for the stability of their lives and homes.

A visit to the area on September 22 revealed severe erosion along the concrete road behind the village, leading to a substantial cavity forming beneath it. Damage to drainage pipes has exacerbated the issue, allowing water to flow continuously and further erode the soil. The sinkhole is located near a large water-filled excavation site, with several homes situated just meters away, heightening fears of potential property damage.







In response to the growing hazard, the Nongprue municipality has placed traffic cones to prevent large vehicles from accessing the area. However, residents view this as a temporary and inadequate solution. They are particularly worried that heavy rainfall could worsen the situation, leading to a possible collapse of the road and endangering nearby homes.

One local resident expressed their fear, stating, “If the road collapses, our home will undoubtedly be affected.” They noted that they had previously reported the issue to the municipality but felt that no substantial action was taken. Initially, the erosion was just a small hole, but it has expanded significantly, and with more rain expected, residents believe the situation could quickly become critical.

The community is urgently calling on the Nongprue municipality to take immediate action, as the rainy season poses a serious risk to their lives and properties. They hope that relevant authorities will respond swiftly to prevent further damage or a potential disaster.

































