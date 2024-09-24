Spirit guides monk to abandoned 3-month-old baby in East Pattaya temple

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 20, a three-month-old baby girl was discovered abandoned in the bathroom of Wat Khao Pong Saket Phutthacharn Temple, wrapped in a towel and covered with a pink cloth. The shocking discovery has prompted police to launch an investigation to find the parents responsible for leaving the infant.

Pol. Col. Navin Sinthurat, Chief of Banglamung Police Station, assembled a team to investigate the scene and review CCTV footage for clues. Their efforts have been aided by Luang Pi Dam, a resident monk at the temple, who witnessed a suspicious event prior to the baby’s discovery.



The monk said, “After finishing my morning prayers, I was drinking coffee near the bathroom when I noticed a woman with long hair, dressed in traditional Thai dance attire, pacing near the trees by the restroom.” Moments later, he heard a sound he initially thought was a barking dog, only to realize it was the cries of a baby. Upon further inspection, he found the infant next to squat toilet in one of the restrooms. “The mysterious woman had disappeared, and I felt as if a spirit had guided me to rescue the baby,” he remarked.







In light of this incident, police are diligently reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the parents and hold them accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, the baby girl was taken to Banglamung Hospital for a medical checkup and is reported to be in stable condition. Authorities are also coordinating with relevant agencies to arrange proper care for the child as the investigation continues.

