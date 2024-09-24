Elderly Australian caught stealing Vitamin C from pharmacy in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 82-year-old Australian national, Mr. Bruce W, was apprehended on September 23 after being caught stealing from a pharmacy on Soi Siam Country Club in East Pattaya. The suspect concealed a box of Vitamin C, valued at 360 baht, in his right trouser pocket.



This incident marks Mr. Bruce’s third offense at the same pharmacy, according to the staff. While the first two thefts had been reported to Nongprue Police Station, this time, employees spotted the crime as it happened. The pharmacy staff managed to delay the elderly suspect until the police arrived.

CCTV footage revealed Mr. Bruce entering the store with the help of a cane. He made his way directly to the shelf holding Vitamin C, took a box, and discreetly placed it in his pocket before pretending to browse other medications.







When questioned by authorities, Mr. Bruce admitted to the theft. He explained that he initially came to the pharmacy to purchase eye drops due to vision problems, and though his doctor had recommended Vitamin C supplements, he did not have enough money to pay for them. Desperation, he said, led him to steal the item.

At first, Mr. Bruce agreed to compensate the pharmacy for the three offenses, totalling 954 baht. However, store policy imposes a fine of ten times the value of the stolen goods, increasing the total amount owed to 9,540 baht. Police are continuing their investigation.





































