Rotary clubs join forces with Helmet Heroes to boost child road safety across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Helmet Heroes Project, founded by American philanthropist Savvy Rick Brown, announces a ground-breaking partnership with Rotary clubs in Pattaya and Sattahip to expand its successful children’s road safety initiative across Thailand. Working in collaboration with local law enforcement, the project has already distributed 637 safety-certified helmets to children in the Pattaya area since its inception in December 2023.

“Every child deserves to be safe on the road,” says Savvy Rick Brown, founder of Helmet Heroes Thailand. “By partnering with Rotary clubs and the local police force, we’re not just giving away helmets – we’re building a culture of road safety that will protect generations to come.”



The initiative aims to distribute over one million helmets throughout Thailand, addressing one of the country’s most pressing public health challenges. Each helmet is manufactured in Thailand to meet rigorous safety standards and costs only 500 Thai Baht (approximately US$15), making this life-saving initiative both locally sustainable and cost-effective.

Corporate sponsors and individual donors can support this vital cause through contributions to the Rotary Club. Sponsors have the option to remain anonymous or have their brand prominently displayed on the helmets, creating a unique opportunity for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to corporate social responsibility while making a tangible difference in children’s lives.



“The partnership between Helmet Heroes and Rotary represents a significant step forward in our on-going efforts to improve road safety in Thailand,” says President Elect Max Kimberly-Thompson of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to create lasting change in communities worldwide.”

The project’s success in Pattaya has demonstrated the critical need for such initiatives, with local police reporting improved helmet usage rates among children in areas where distributions have taken place.







To support the Helmet Heroes Project or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact: Max Kimberly-Thompson, Tel: 082 008 0586 – Email: [email protected] Rick Brown Tel: 094 463 2348 – Email: [email protected]

About Helmet Heroes Thailand: Helmet Heroes Thailand is a road safety initiative founded by Rick Brown, known on social media as Savvy Rick Brown, dedicated to protecting children through the distribution of free, safety-certified helmets in Thailand. Working with local law enforcement and community partners, the project combines helmet distribution with road safety education to create lasting impact.







About Rotary International: Rotary is a global network of more than 1.3 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Related reports:

American expat’s gift of children’s safety helmets earns widespread admiration

YouTuber team up to teach kindergarteners life-saving car safety skills

Pattaya Police and American YouTuber unite to promote road safety with helmet campaign

































